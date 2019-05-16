Excellence in Teaching Awards held at the Log Cabin in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Pioneer Valley Educators were honored for their commitment to their profession.

Thirty-seven teachers from Franklin and Hampshire counties received Excellence in Teaching awards. The Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation sponsors the annual presentations to motivate teachers and inspire excellence.

The awards celebrate teachers at all points of their careers. One couple at the banquet told 22News after Wednesday night, both of them will have received an award for teaching.

“There’s a lot of different ways to show teachers they matter, but very few people actually celebrate teachers and make a big fuss over them. It’s nice to have one night for us,” said Amy Meltzer of Northampton.

Over 2,000 teachers in the Pioneer Valley have been awarded since 2003. The banquet was held at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.

