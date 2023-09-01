SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Excitement is building for this year’s Springfield Puerto Rican Parade.

Parade Organizers gathered at MGM Springfield Friday afternoon to announce plans for this year’s parade. It kicks off on Sunday, September 17th at 11 a.m.

The parade brings people together from all over New England to celebrate Puerto Rican culture, music and food. This year’s parade will end with a special salsa dance party at MGM Springfield.

Founder of the Salsa Sal Pa Fuera, Peter Delgado, telling 22News, “This will be the spot where we’re all going to gather after the parade to celebrate culture, to celebrate tradition, to highlight all nationalities in New England right, and just come together and do a little bit of salsa.”

This year’s parade grand marshal is Grand Marshal is Waleska Lugo-DeJesús, CEO of Inclusive Strategies.