Executive Director of Springfield Rescue Mission to retire after 33 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A retirement celebration was held Thursday for the executive director of the Springfield Rescue Mission.

Ron Willoughby has been with the rescue mission since 1987 and served as executive director for 33 years.

Despite the pandemic, the Springfield Rescue Mission continues to serve the homeless but only being allowed to function at 50 percent capacity.

“That’s kind of heart breaking, the homeless population is out there,” Willoughby told 22News. “Just because you have the virus doesn’t mean that you don’t need to meet the needs. So they’ve had to look at different ways to have their needs met we’ve had to look for different ways to meet their needs.”

After Willoughby’s retirement in two weeks, Kevin Ramsdell will be appointed as the new Executive Director and CEO of the Springfield Rescue Mission.