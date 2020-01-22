Exhibit at Springfield Science Museum hopes to inspire visitors to invent

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been less than a week since the Smithsonian Institution made Springfield the eighth American city to share the Spark!Lab with its science museum visitors, encouraging their abilities to invent.

Visiting from Raleigh, North Carolina, Richard Van Dorn can’t get over his 5-year-old daughter’s imagination spinning with creativity.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for her to work through the very linear steps and create something, then also break it down and see what is making it work,” Van Dorn explained. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to see her and her imagination.”

The Spark!Lab is designed not only to have the children challenge their creative abilities but to enjoy the satisfaction of stepping beyond their self-perceived limitations.

“The joy that comes from working here is having kids come in and they just start playing and exploring on their own,” Spark!Lab coordinator SarahRose Adan told 22News. “They have their moments when they come to me to look at their inventions.”

The Spark!Lab also provides the children with ideas to help others, to provide that spark that hopefully coverts into achievement and a source of creative satisfaction that could last a lifetime.

That’s what the Smithsonian had in mind when they provided a home for the Spark!Lab in Springfield.