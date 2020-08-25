Exhibit brings attention women of color that helped fight for the right to vote

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A “photo shoot” Tuesday outside the D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts in Springfield is bringing attention to the women of color who helped fight for the right to vote.

While white women won the right a hundred years ago, black women weren’t guaranteed the full right until 1965.

Janine Fondon is the Guest Curator for the “Voices of Resilience” exhibit. She says this display shines a light on the women of color who shaped the past– and what people should do now.

“We want people today to vote. And we want them to find their way to make the difference that a lot of these women made back in the day,” said Fondon, who portrayed Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin in Tuesday’s event.

The local event comes ahead of Women’s Equality Day, which is Wednesday.