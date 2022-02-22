WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction crews broke ground today on a major project at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport.

Exit 3 Aviation is building three new hangar facilities at the airport. There are currently 130 aircrafts based at the airport which sees about 50,000 take-offs and landings each year. Airport manager Chris Willenborg told 22News these new hangars will be a big boost for the local economy.

“We have about 2100 direct/ indirect jobs with an economic output of about 236 million dollars a year here at the airport. the project that exit 3 aviation is doing here is going to add to those numbers so we’re very excited about this project here at the airport,” said Willenborg.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.