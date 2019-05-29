Exit 5 on-ramps on Mass Pike in Chicopee reopened after tractor-trailer flipped

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Exit 5 on-ramps have reopened after a tractor-trailer flipped over on the Mass Pike Wednesday afternoon.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the on-ramp to Exit 5 was open at Montgomery Street before 4 p.m. and but was still closed at Memorial Drive. Both on-ramps have since fully reopened.

The tractor-trailer flipped over around 2:45 p.m. causing both on-ramps at Exit 5 to close. Traffic was affected until the truck was removed.

Chicopee and State Police, as well as Chicopee firefighters, were called to assist with the accident.

No injuries were reported.

