Exit renumbering project to begin Sunday on Mass Pike

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Major changes are coming to Massachusetts highways.

Exit signs will soon have new numbers based on mileage, a process that will begin Sunday. Currently, all exit numbers on Massachusetts highways are sequential. Starting Sunday, MassDOT will begin to number exits on a mileage-based system.

Crews will begin the process on the Mass Pike.

The new exits will now correspond with a mileage-based system. For example, exit 8 on the Mass Pike is at the 63-mile marker so that exit will now be known as Exit 63. Exit 5 in Chicopee will now be Exit 49.

Exit signs will be replaced on all highways that run through Massachusetts, including Interstate-91.

The exit numbers are being changed by MassDOT, to comply with federal highway mandates, which require mile-based exit signs. The benefits of the new signage include easier vehicle mileage tracking and more accurate emergency responses.

“I think it’s a good idea to get a track on how far you’ve driven and kept track of your miles, as long as the transition is smooth,” East Longmeadow resident Michael Nardi said.

Berlin resident, Leesa Mansfield said the new signage might be confusing.

“It would probably make my commute more confusing it’s usually Exit 7 then another Exit 7 then Exit 8, so I feel like if the numbers change I may get thrown off driving,” Mansfield said.

Similar to how Rhode Island made the transition, the old exit signs will remain next to the new numbers for two years.

It will take roughly four weeks to change the exit number on the Pike from Boston to West Stockbridge. Crews will work overnight from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.