SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Darrell Lee Jenkins Jr. Resource Center is expanding to Forest Park, in its continued efforts to support families impacted by homicide.

22News was there for the grand opening of the new location. We spoke with Juanita Batchelor who started this organization following the murder of her son Darrell in 2014. While his case remains unsolved, she tells us, its her mission to fight for safer streets in the city of Springfield…, and advocate for those who have been impacted by violence.

“We provide support groups for mothers, fathers, for families who have lost a loved one to gun violence,” stated Batchelor. “We have peer support groups for the children that are left behind. We also have a women’s empowerment group.”

The new location of the resource center is located at 390 Dickinson Street.