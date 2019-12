LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Weather could be looking a lot different in just a couple hours when many of you will start to head out the door for your morning commutes.

The precipitation is expected to start with snow but then develop into sleet which will make that accumulation hard to clear. We won’t have much accumulation as we’re expecting about 2-4 inches this morning.

So make sure to try to pre-treat your sidewalks and driveways if you haven’t done so already.