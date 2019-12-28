Expect traffic backups as people travel to and from holiday destinations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people are heading to and from holiday plans Saturday and Sunday.

Not only do you have people coming back from holiday destinations, but you also have people going to New Year’s Eve plans. AAA predicts that roads, as well as airports, will be busy all the way until January 4th.

7 million people are expected to fly just between December 26th and New Year.

More than 104 million people, the most on AAA record, will drive to and from their holiday destinations. The good thing is gas prices declined in November and AAA sees that trend continuing as drivers head back these next few days.

AAA only expects only marginal delays for traveling today, the busiest travel days were last Thursday and Friday.