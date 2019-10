WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Expect traffic delays on Springfield Road due to construction Tuesday and Wednesday in Westfield.

Westfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Saunders told 22News four lanes will narrow down to two lanes as crews perform a road crossing between Walmart and the intersection with Union Street from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Motorists are strongly recommended to seek an alternate route.