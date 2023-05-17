WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local brewery is hosting a ‘Moe’s Pop Up Experience’ from The Simpsons in June.

Step into the world of The Simpsons at Moe’s Tavern during an event hosted by Two Weeks Notice Brewing Company on Bosworth Street in West Springfield from June 2nd through June 11th. Participants will be able to take a picture with the famous pickled eggs, try their hand at the Love Tester, or even catch one of Moe’s infamous crank calls.

Tickets start at $32 per person which includes food and a non-alcoholic beverage. Two Weeks Brewery is creating a custom event-themed beer and can design available for purchase.

The fan-created pop-up event is not associated with “The Simpsons” or its owners. It was created during the coronavirus pandemic to focus on safety while supporting local businesses across the U.S.

“We want to create a unique experience that brings together Simpsons fans and local communities,” said Joe McCullough. “And it’s all for a good cause – supporting our robotics group for kids and creating more community growth.”