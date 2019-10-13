Vintage plane enthusiasts tour B-17 at Barnes Regional Airport

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) held tours of a B-17 airplane today at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport. The same type of plane that crashed in Connecticut last week.

Many people we spoke to at the airport on Saturday told 22News they love the history behind the B-17 planes, and the recent deadly crash has not stopped them from getting on board.

1945, that’s when the B-17 plane that is being shown at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport on Saturday and Sunday was made.

“They made 12,731 of them. Ten would come off the line, ten would get shot down,” Experimental Aircraft Association B-17 Crew Chief, Rich Ardkirkorian told 22News.

After it was no longer needed, it was sold for $750 and later sat in storage until a man donated it to the EAA to restore it for flying.

“They started flying this thing around the country to all the different EAA chapters just to show people the plane and try to let people know the greatest generation, what they did,” Ardkirkorian said.

At the peak when the B-17 planes were being made in the 1940’s for pilots to fly during the war, factory workers could produce up to one every hour.

Seven people were killed on October 2 after a world war II-era B-17 bomber crashed at Bradley International Airport. Ardkirkorian told 22News the incident hasn’t impacted people from coming to see the planes this weekend.

“The plane’s safe. What happened a couple of weeks ago has nothing to do with the plane not being air-worthy,” he continued.

We met one family at the air expo with generations of flying history. Starting with grandfather Richard Howland from Southampton who flew for the military in the Korean war.

“The B-17 helped us win the war, world war two. It’s just a lovely airplane for pilots to see how it used to be back in the old days, back when I was younger,” Howland told 22News.

For him, the love of planes started early.

“I took lessons at age 13 by riding a bicycle to Northampton airport. And my granddaughter does the same thing, although she doesn’t go by bicycles,” he said.

Richard attended the expo with his daughter and granddaughter, who all fly airplanes and love coming to air shows.

“It’s a wonderful thing for everybody to see. They keep them up so good,” Howland said referring to the EAA.

He said he hopes younger people start coming to shows to keep up the appreciation for the historical planes.

The EAA is holding the tours of the B-17 again on Sunday from two to five in the afternoon. Tours are free for veterans and up to $20 for non-veterans.