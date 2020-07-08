Experts: Covid-19 can be transmitted through tiny droplets in stagnant air

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re learning that experts agree, Covid-19 can be transmitted through tiny droplets in stagnant air.

For a virus to be airborne means it can travel outside of the body and infect others through talking, laughing, or sneezing. The risk for transmission is highest in indoor spaces with poor ventilation, according to the World Health Organization.

22News spoke with Dr. Sarah Haessler from Baystate Health about prevention.

“The best ways to protect yourself against the pandemic coronavirus are three ways,” said Dr. Haessler. “Number one wear a mask at all times, number two clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water and number three stay at least six feet away from other people.”

While these tips certainly aren’t full proof, they do provide the best protection against the virus.