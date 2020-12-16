Experts: Make sure your generator is approved before using it this winter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Big winter storms come with the risk of power outages. And using a generator incorrectly can lead to dangerous situations, like a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Experts say you should make sure your generator is approved by a nationally recognized testing agency with a UL rating. It’s also super important that you keep it a safe distance from your home, 5 to 10 feet away.

Frank Matuszczak of the Agawam fire department told 22News, “A generator that has malfunctioned there could be a burning smell coming from the generator not running properly, make sure that you have working Carbon monoxide detectors working inside of the home to make sure that any type of carbon monoxide that is generated from the generator into the home is going to be a danger.”

Fire officials say even a properly connected, generator can still get overloaded, resulting in failure.