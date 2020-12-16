Experts: Make sure your generator is approved before using it this winter

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Big winter storms come with the risk of power outages. And using a generator incorrectly can lead to dangerous situations, like a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Experts say you should make sure your generator is approved by a nationally recognized testing agency with a UL rating. It’s also super important that you keep it a safe distance from your home, 5 to 10 feet away.

Frank Matuszczak of the Agawam fire department told 22News, “A generator that has malfunctioned there could be a burning smell coming from the generator not running properly, make sure that you have working Carbon monoxide detectors working inside of the home to make sure that any type of carbon monoxide that is generated from the generator into the home is going to be a danger.”

Fire officials say even a properly connected, generator can still get overloaded, resulting in failure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today