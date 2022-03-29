HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Bradley International Airport is reporting a cyber attack that attempted to crash its website Tuesday.

The Connecticut Airport Authority told our affiliate, WTNH, no data breach was reported, but the CEO of the Dowd Agencies said this can show how crucial it is to protect yourself.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said they are actively watching fan outside attempt to crash the website,

but this was isolated and there was no impact on airport operations.

“This is just another example of how sophisticated these hackers have become,” said John Dowd Junior, the President and CEO of the Dowd Agencies. He told 22News cyber security insurance policies have to adapt to prepare for the changing threats online.

“People’s businesses encounter different types of cyber attacks and so insurance companies and their policies are constantly evolving,” Dowd said.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s office also offered their advice to avoid scams:

Never give out your personal information on the phone or in an email

Don’t click suspicious looking links

If something seems suspicious, reach out to a friend, family member or police for help

If it’s at work, you can also reach out to your IT Department. If you expect your banking information has been compromised, the Credit First National Association recommends you report it your bank immediately.