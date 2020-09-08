Experts say getting your kids back into a routine is crucial for sense of normalcy

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Back to school can take an emotional toll on kids normally, but in the midst of a pandemic, it takes on a whole new meaning.

Experts at the Gandara Center want to remind you that it’s been six months since kids have been in a physical classroom. So it’s crucial you find ways to establish a sense of normalcy.

One thing you can start before that first day, putting in place a routine.

Kristine Rodriguez Perez, a clinical doctor at the Gandara Center, recommends getting your child used to going to bed at the same time every night. That includes the weekend. Because when school starts, whether it’s online or in person, kids will be facing rules that weren’t in place since back in March.

“They have the emotions adults have, they just show it in a different way. Just making sure that they have that sense of normalcy because we’re not going back to a normal time. We’re not going back to an old routine,” said Rodriguez Perez.

Another key way to getting into that back to school mindset, making sure your child’s morning routine isn’t all about heading straight to school. Eating breakfast and taking a shower before heading out the door will make waking up easier.

And after the pencils go down, Rodriguez Perez says making time for kids to get out and play with families will give them the break they need.