Experts: Ticks could be a big problem this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are new concerns over ticks and the diseases they transmit to us, during this pandemic.

Western Massachusetts is seeing more ticks this time of year. Experts are pointing to the mild winter as the main reason.

“More ticks survive the winter, than they normally would if we had a nice frost and freezing cold so you obviously have a stronger population than the spring, spring starts earlier, starts reproducing earlier, then they’ll just keep growing and growing,” said Keith LaCross, western regional manager at Braman Termite & Pest Solutions.

This means both you and your pets are at a higher risk of contracting tick-borne diseases, like Lyme disease. There are some similarities between Lyme disease & Covid-19.

“Lyme disease has a number of phases. After the tick spread the germs to your child, your child may have a flu like illness,” said Dr. John O’Reilly.

Besides that, bulls-eye rash, covid-19 does have similar symptoms to Lyme disease, including muscle aches and severe fatigue. Since we’re still in this pandemic, Dr. O’Rielly said there is a good chance your doctors will want you tested for both Covid and Lyme.

One big difference between the two is that Breathing problems tend to be more common with covid-19 patients. If you are showing any symptoms, you should contact your primary care doctor, or pedestrian immediately.

According to the CDC, 30,000 people contract Lyme disease each year, but based on what’s reported, they suspect that total to actually be ten times that.

It’s not just ticks to be worried about.

LaCross said the mild winter could mean we see an “uptick” in other insects like wasps, mosquitos, and ants.