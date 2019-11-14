Experts urge safety ahead of upcoming hunting season

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife is urging hunters to be safe and wear the proper clothing when they go out this hunting season.

Fisheries and Wildlife recommend hunters always wear a blaze orange hat or vest when they’re in the woods.

Veteran hunter and owner of B.G. Sporting in Westfield, Bill Gogol told 22News, that when shotgun hunting season begins December 1, hunters should follow the strictest of safety rules.

“Always treat the gun like it’s loaded, that’s the most important thing, never take it for granted, that it’s not never do that,” he advised.

Employee Jan Kurtz added, “A lot of women are now hunters, they’re excelling in archery, the shotgun and the muzzleloader season.”

The hunting season for archers concludes at the end of the month. Shotgun season begins December 1 and lasts until the end of the year.