HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke is working to bring visitors to the city and boost the local economy during its annual restaurant week.

The seven-day festival kicked off Monday morning, and runs through Sunday. Restaurants will get a chance to showcase their menu options with food demonstrations.

22News spoke with the owner of Crave Holyoke on why people should get out and explore the city.

“Downtown Holyoke is really exciting right now. There are so many new places and it’s a lot of different food you’re not going to see in any other area,” said Nicole Ortiz, owner of Crave Holyoke.

The city is also releasing a Restaurant Week passport. You get a stamp for visiting participating restaurants, and at the end of the week, the book works as a coupon for a discount at your favorite spot.