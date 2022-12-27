SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Where to take the family during school vacation week is never a problem for the Museums at the Springfield Quadrangle.

Exploring Planet Earth with the Lorax will keep many moms and dads and their sons and daughters in the mood for learning something new during the rest of this week, with the emphasis on learning about science. This week away from school will keep the kids sharp as well as well entertained.

“Our theme this week is “Planet Earth, You are Here.” It’s a theme that’s all about Earth science and celebrating the earth. It came to be from inspiration from the Josh Simpson visionary exploration and glass exhibit that we have,” said Coarissa Leverich, Family Engagement Director of Springfield Museums.

The Springfield Museums already existing exhibits are there to add to the enjoyment once your finished exploring planet Earth and the Lorax.