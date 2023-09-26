HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Art enthusiasts and culture admirers have a golden opportunity to immerse themselves in the mesmerizing world of murals.

The City of Holyoke has collaborated with Common Wealth Murals, Beyond Walls, and Nueva Esperanza to present a free mural tour on October 5th.

Courtesy of the City of Holyoke

Tour participants will begin their tour at the west entrance of MGM Springfield (State Street side) at 4:30 p.m. The vintage double-decker Peter Pan Bus will depart at 5 p.m., embarking on an artistic journey. Initially, the tour will unravel the tales woven into murals gracing the walls of Springfield, guided by experts from Common Wealth Murals.

Then, the tour will transition to Holyoke, escorted by guides from Beyond Walls and Nueva Esperanza. The itinerary includes brief stops for photo opportunities and a leisurely stroll to appreciate the murals. Complimentary snacks and beverages will be served during the tour, promising a delightful experience. The tour will conclude at MGM by 8 p.m., with free parking available at the venue.

This initiative has been made possible through the allocation of funds from the Mass Mitigation Fund, aimed at boosting tourism and stimulating economic growth in collaboration with MGM. In the 2023 grant cycle, the city identified an opportunity to utilize a portion of these funds to showcase the burgeoning public art scene in Holyoke and Springfield. Thanks to the concerted efforts of local partners and community organizations, these cities have witnessed an outburst of murals, proving to be a potent catalyst for economic development. Not only do these murals deter graffiti and littering, but they also enthrall tourists and rejuvenate neglected areas with vibrant colors and captivating designs.

Registration for this artistic excursion is open, with limited availability for the first 50 people who sign up.