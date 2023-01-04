WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham Police Department received an unexpected call Wednesday when a resident discovered an old, unexploded explosive device.

The resident called police after cleaning out a basement and finding the device. The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad removed the device and took it to the wastewater facility near the Chicopee River. The device was then detonated around 6:15 p.m. The Wilbraham Police police did say in their social media the detonation caused a loud noise.