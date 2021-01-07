Extended COVID-19 restrictions not helping local businesses

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts COVID-19 restrictions putting the capacity of many businesses at 25-percent has been extended.

These restrictions were originally put in place the day after Christmas and now been extended to January 24.

22News spoke with Ralph Santaniello co-owner of The Federal Restaurant and Bar in Agawam who said although his business has adapted to these changes, it makes it hard to capitalize on the weekend crowds.

“Most of our business is done in a short time span on a couple of days of the week,” said an employee. “If you can only sit a 25 percent capacity at your busiest times that cuts back quite a bit of revenue.”

Private gathering limits remain at 25 people outdoors and 10 people for indoor gatherings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today