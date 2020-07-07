Extended tax filing deadline quickly approaching

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The tax deadline is right around the corner which means no more delaying them!

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15. Liberty Tax in West Springfield has been just as busy during this time as they would usually be in April.

Ray Maagero, the owner of Liberty tax told 22News that despite the pandemic filing taxes is the same as always just at a later date. However, this year you have more options for how you file.

“If you’re not comfortable we can do totally remote tax prep. So we send you an email, we create a portal you load your documents onto a secure file prepare the return and we do everything remotely,” said Maagero.

If you need more time, you can get an extension until October 15th but it needs to be filed by July 15.

As a reminder, the stimulus check will not affect this year’s tax returns.