Extra police patrol coming to busy Chicopee intersection

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee residents are pleased the police department will be stepping up traffic enforcement near the intersection of Granby Road and Memorial Drive.

Traffic congestion and cars running stop signs forced the extra patrol. Regular users of the intersection said extra police presence should alleviate some of the danger.

“I feel it’s a good idea, it’s a very congested intersection,” resident Ken Rannikko told 22News. “People lose patience. This light, it’s a very long light too.”

Chicopee police did not say where or when they will be monitoring the intersection.