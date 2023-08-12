HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — ‘Extreme Science Kid’ hosted a “Brown Boy Brunch,” to inspire and empower young boys of color to reach their full potential.

Children and their families piled into the Delaney House for the fun and learning on Saturday.

One mother from Springfield, Lamara Hunter-Kelly says she brought her family because it supports the youth and provides them with the resources they need to succeed for their future careers. “Each one of these young men have gifts, and talents, and abilities, and being able to see people that look like them that are city councilors, and those that own their own business and even entertainers, are out there doing the thing. We are excited to be a part of that.”

This youth engagement program allows young boys of color to explore different career paths, like STEM, and community engagement activities. Through hands on activities, the program provides children with the resources they need to succeed.

Organizers say this youth engagement program was designed to make up for the education lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Renee Stewart Bates and her son, ‘Extreme Science Kid’ Carmello Stewart, say it’s important for children with underrepresented backgrounds to get a head start in building a foundation for their future.

“A lot of our kids in our community do not always see people of color in high positions or leadership. We wanted to make sure they not only understand that those positions exist, but they can fill them and that we provide the resources to start them young, and to get them on the right track in the future,” Renee told 22News.

The program also exposes children to scholarships, internships, and networking opportunities with STEM professionals.