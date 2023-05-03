WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2023 Westfield International Air Show is just around the corner, an exciting weekend for the city and all of western Massachusetts.

This year’s Air Show takes place on Saturday and Sunday, May 13th-14th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and all eyes will be to the sky!

The 104 Fighter Wing Commander, Col. David Halasi-Kun, says there’s something new to look forward to at this year’s show as well, “We’re expecting a beautiful day, a lot of great performers to include, the F-35 demonstration team from air combat command is going to be here.”

Col. Halasi-Kun added, “We also have several civilian performers, the F-15’s are going to put on a demonstration as well. It’s going to be a great day.”

Parking tickets for the show are still available online, it costs $20 for a standard ticket & $50 for VIP. General admission to the show is free and 22News will be there covering all the excitement!