F15 flyover in Ludlow to honor those killed in 9/11

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens also gathered outside the Ludlow Fire Department to honor the lives lost on this day 20 years ago.

A steel beam from the Twin Towers stands outside the department. The American Flag above it was lowered to half staff. The crowd that gathered included children, who were not alive 20 years ago. Catie May brought her son Adyan to this year’s ceremony.

“It’s an emotional day for me but it’s something he’s going to have to grow up knowing about and learning in school. I feel like he’s old enough to start understanding the history of and importance of the day,” Catie said.

During the ceremony, two F15 fighter jets flew over the Ludlow Fire Department.