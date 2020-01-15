FAA: Delta plane dumped fuel over school during emergency landing too late

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Delta Airlines plane dumped jet fuel over an elementary school in Los Angelas Tuesday while making an emergency landing.

Planes will dump fuel to lower their weight for a safer landing, but the FAA says the Delta plane did this too late and below the appropriate altitude.

Delta said Flight 89 dumped fuel just before noon Tuesday after it reported an engine problem shortly after takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport.

The fuel fell over a playground at a nearby elementary school and at least 60 people, including students, were treated for skin irritation. Jet fuel can irritate the skin, but it can be cleaned with dish soap.

Dumping fuel lowers the weight of the plane and makes for a safer and smoother landing. But according to the FAA, the plane in LA did not dump fuel at an “optimal altitude that would have allowed the fuel to atomize properly.”

They also said the Delta flight crew did not tell air traffic control that they needed to dump fuel. The FAA is continuing to investigate the circumstances behind this incident.