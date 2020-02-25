Facial recognition agreement reached by Mayor Sarno, Commissioner Clapprood,City Council

In this Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo, a video surveillance camera hangs on a pole outside City Hall in Springfield, Mass. Some city councilors are pursuing a ban against government use of facial recognition technology in surveillance cameras in the city. (AP Photo/Matt O’Brien)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Following months of controversy, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, and members of the City Council have come to an agreement regarding the future use of Facial Recognition Technology.

The announcement Tuesday comes less than a day since the Springfield City Council passed a moratorium on the city’s use of facial recognition technology by a vote of 11-2 Monday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Domenic Sarno, Chief of Staff Tom Ashe, Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and City Councilors, Orlando Ramos, Malo Brown and Victor Davila came to a “plausible and cooperative agreement with no restricted timeline.”

The exact details of the agreement have not been released at the time.

Mayor Sarno stated, “facial recognition technology can very well complement all of the other policing resources at our disposal, such as body-worn cameras and our Real-Time Crime Analysis Center, that when used together would only enhance our Police Departments ability to address quality of life issues and deter crime.”

City Councilor Ramos thanked Mayor Sarno and Commissioner Clapprood for “recognizing that there is a need to press pause on the use of this technology until it can be regulated. In the end, we were able to work together in the best interest of our City.”

22News is working to get the details of the agreement and will update this story as soon as more information is released.