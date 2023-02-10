WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a judge ordered Volodymyr Zhukovskyy to be deported, 22News examines the next steps for the West Springfield resident.

Zhukovskyy has until March 8th to file an appeal but one wrinkle in all of this is whether or not he’ll be returned to his home country of Ukraine. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty last year in the 2019 crash in New Hampshire that left seven motorcyclists dead.

Dennis Desmarais is a local immigration lawyer. He said because of the war and the fact Zhukovskyy has lived in the U.S. for a significant portion of his life, certain protections would usually be available to him. However, his prior drug convictions will likely work against him.

“He could apply for something called TPS, or Temporary Protected Status, and that would allow normally someone from the Ukraine to remain in the United States until it’s safe to return to the Ukraine,” said Desmarais.

Desmarais added Zhukovskyy’s record will likely interfere with his claims of asylum. Zhukovskyy remains in custody pending his deportation.