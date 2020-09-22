Fair food available at The Big E starting Tuesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’ve been craving some fair food, it’s your lucky day!

The Big E food favorites will be available at The Big E food-to-go drive thru starting Tuesday. The featured vendors this week are the Butcher Boys, Calabrese Market & Grill, and Piche’s Concessions.

It will cost $5 per vehicle for a specific time slot and you need to purchase your slot in advance at The Big E’s website. For tickets and more information visit TheBigE.com

The Big E Drive-Thru Menu

September 22 – 27, 2020

Butcher Boys

  • Steak Sandwich – $11
  • Italian Sausage Grinder – $11
  • Chicken Pita – $11
  • Fried Pickle Slices – $7

Calabrese Market & Grill

  • Cotton Candy – $6
  • Caramel Apples – $5
  • Candy Apple – $4
  • Popcorn – $5
  • Kettle Corn – Small, $5; Medium, $7; Large, $10; Extra Large, $15
  • Kosher Dill or Half Sour Pickle – $2.50
  • Bucket of Seven Pickles – $17

Piche’s Concessions

  • Beignets, Funnel Cake, Fried Dough, Fried Oreos, Fried Reeses or Fried Snickers – $8 each
  • Toppings: Strawberry, Chocolate and Caramel – $2

September 29 – October 4, 2020

Angela’s Pizza

  • Giant Mozzarella Sticks – $7
  • Large Pizza with Toppings – $25
  • Pizza Slice – $5

Big Kahuna

  • Gyro Bowls – $12
  • Greek Gyros – $10
  • Chicken Gyros/Bowls – $12
  • Veggie Gyro – $8
  • French Gyro – $11

Cinnamon Saloon

  • Hot Cinnamon Buns – $6 each or 4-pack for $18
  • Fruit Smoothies – Small $6 (16oz.); Large $8 (24oz.)
  • Apple Crisp – $7; Two servings, $12
  • Hot Coffee $3, Ice Coffee $4 or Lattes for $5
  • Hot/Cold Cider – $4

October 6 – 11, 2020

Brew Garden Pub Food

  • Chicken & Waffles with Fries – $11
  • Tossed & Sauced Tenders with Fries or Plain Chicken Tenders with fries – $9
  • Four Cheese Grilled Cheese with Fries – $9
  • Buffalo Crispy Chicken Tender Grilled Cheese with Fries – $11
  • Pork Please Grilled Cheese with Fries – $11
  • Side of Fries – $5

Pig Park BBQ

  • Pulled Pork Plates – $13
  • Brisket Plates – $14
  • Pig Bowls – $8
  • Cow Bowls – $9
  • Turkey Legs – $15

Poppie’s

  • Fresh Lemonade – Small $4 and Large $8
  • Corn Dogs – Plain, Cheeseburger, Bacon or Jalapeno – $6
  • Frozen Lemonade – Small, $5; Large, $9
  • Iced Coffee or Fresh Brewed Iced Tea – $4 each

October 13 – 18, 2020

Billie’s Baked Potato

  • Billie’s Special, Broccoli & Cheese or Chili & Cheese – $7
  • (Small charge for additional toppings or sour cream on potatoes)

Calabrese Market & Grill

  • Cotton Candy – $6
  • Caramel Apples – $5
  • Candy Apple – $4
  • Popcorn – $5
  • Kettle Corn – Small, $5; Medium, $7; Large, $10; Extra Large, $15

Chompers

  • Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Parm or Taco Chompers – 5 balls for $10 (no mixing)

