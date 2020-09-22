Fair food available at The Big E starting Tuesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’ve been craving some fair food, it’s your lucky day!
The Big E food favorites will be available at The Big E food-to-go drive thru starting Tuesday. The featured vendors this week are the Butcher Boys, Calabrese Market & Grill, and Piche’s Concessions.
It will cost $5 per vehicle for a specific time slot and you need to purchase your slot in advance at The Big E’s website. For tickets and more information visit TheBigE.com
The Big E Drive-Thru Menu
September 22 – 27, 2020
Butcher Boys
- Steak Sandwich – $11
- Italian Sausage Grinder – $11
- Chicken Pita – $11
- Fried Pickle Slices – $7
Calabrese Market & Grill
- Cotton Candy – $6
- Caramel Apples – $5
- Candy Apple – $4
- Popcorn – $5
- Kettle Corn – Small, $5; Medium, $7; Large, $10; Extra Large, $15
- Kosher Dill or Half Sour Pickle – $2.50
- Bucket of Seven Pickles – $17
Piche’s Concessions
- Beignets, Funnel Cake, Fried Dough, Fried Oreos, Fried Reeses or Fried Snickers – $8 each
- Toppings: Strawberry, Chocolate and Caramel – $2
September 29 – October 4, 2020
Angela’s Pizza
- Giant Mozzarella Sticks – $7
- Large Pizza with Toppings – $25
- Pizza Slice – $5
Big Kahuna
- Gyro Bowls – $12
- Greek Gyros – $10
- Chicken Gyros/Bowls – $12
- Veggie Gyro – $8
- French Gyro – $11
Cinnamon Saloon
- Hot Cinnamon Buns – $6 each or 4-pack for $18
- Fruit Smoothies – Small $6 (16oz.); Large $8 (24oz.)
- Apple Crisp – $7; Two servings, $12
- Hot Coffee $3, Ice Coffee $4 or Lattes for $5
- Hot/Cold Cider – $4
October 6 – 11, 2020
Brew Garden Pub Food
- Chicken & Waffles with Fries – $11
- Tossed & Sauced Tenders with Fries or Plain Chicken Tenders with fries – $9
- Four Cheese Grilled Cheese with Fries – $9
- Buffalo Crispy Chicken Tender Grilled Cheese with Fries – $11
- Pork Please Grilled Cheese with Fries – $11
- Side of Fries – $5
Pig Park BBQ
- Pulled Pork Plates – $13
- Brisket Plates – $14
- Pig Bowls – $8
- Cow Bowls – $9
- Turkey Legs – $15
Poppie’s
- Fresh Lemonade – Small $4 and Large $8
- Corn Dogs – Plain, Cheeseburger, Bacon or Jalapeno – $6
- Frozen Lemonade – Small, $5; Large, $9
- Iced Coffee or Fresh Brewed Iced Tea – $4 each
October 13 – 18, 2020
Billie’s Baked Potato
- Billie’s Special, Broccoli & Cheese or Chili & Cheese – $7
- (Small charge for additional toppings or sour cream on potatoes)
Calabrese Market & Grill
- Cotton Candy – $6
- Caramel Apples – $5
- Candy Apple – $4
- Popcorn – $5
- Kettle Corn – Small, $5; Medium, $7; Large, $10; Extra Large, $15
Chompers
- Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Parm or Taco Chompers – 5 balls for $10 (no mixing)