CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Fire Department have put out a house fire on Sitnik Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Fairview Avenue was been closed by the department near the area of Sitnik Avenue. Chicopee Police have since removed their post on social media stating that the road was closed. Our 22News crew could see heavy fire damage to the attic and roof of the building.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area during the fire.