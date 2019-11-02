Fall back, daylight saving time ends Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re falling back this weekend with daylight saving time coming to an end.

Turning the clocks back one hour means we gain an extra hour of sleep but lose an hour of sunlight in the evening.

“I play basketball so I won’t be able to be outside,” said Nathan Racor of Chicopee. “I get out of school, I have homework and I wont be able to play basketball or football as much outside.”

Massachusetts is one of several states that is considering legislation that would eliminate the tradition and keep the state on permanent daylight saving time.

The idea of daylight saving time was first used a way to conserve fuel and extend the working day during World War I. It officially started in the U.S. after Congress passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966.

The purpose of daylight saving time is to make better use of daylight and conserve energy, but some believe it does more harm than good.

Opponents say moving the clocks forward and back every year can have a negative impact on your health.

“Everybody got used to this time and now we have to go back to the old time,” Kevin Belder of Springfield told 22News. “I can’t sleep that long, I’m up at 5 a.m. and I can’t sleep an extra hour. I think it’s crazy.”

Studies show that daylight saving time puts you at risk for heart disease and interferes with sleep patterns.

Since 2015, at least 39 states have proposed legislation to stop falling back and springing forward for daylight saving time. Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states that do not observe daylight saving time.