Fall Feast to-go meals raise money to support families and youth in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Many families decided not to cook Friday night and instead enjoying a Fall Feast to-go meal that will benefit the local community.

The event was hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Ludlow, and provided to-go meals from Tony and Penny’s and Main Street Tavern in Monson. All funds raised from the Fall Feast will help support families and youth in Ludlow.

Special Events and Relationship Coordinator, Cristina Jardine told 22News, “We know that a lot of families are still not comfortable going out and we thought what a great way of supporting the club and local restaurants at the same time and just buy a meal online, come pick it up and we bring it right out to your car.”

Families who purchased meals also received a thank you bag filled with items from local businesses.