LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow residents were deeply disappointed when the pandemic interrupted the forty year tradition of Long Meadow Days on the town green. But now the event has returned stronger than ever and under a new banner: The Long Meddowe Fall Festival.

The American Legion now sponsors the revived gathering on the Longmeadow Green. The festival attracts quite a few Longmeadow families, along with veterans who’ve embraced the theme of assisting all veterans with this iconic gathering on the green.

“I think it’s terrific, to get our veterans together to get young people and organizations here,” said Gene Mcardevy of the Disabled American Veterans.

“I’m a veteran, I’m also disabled, so this helps get me out of the house to enjoy some of this nice fall weather,” expressed veteran Matthew Nay.

By the size of Saturday’s turnout for the Fall Festival people are glad to resume a tradition and to expand its scope with renewed emphasis on helping Western Massachusetts veterans of many wars.

It’s been an all day event to share town-wide camaraderie and to salute organizations such as the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans who continue their service to the men and women in uniform.