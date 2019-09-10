Fall harvest: Here’s what you can pick now

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) — The crunch of an apple, the sweetness of butternut squash, and the seeds from a pumpkin, it’s fall harvest time in Western Massachusetts.

While locals can still enjoy the staple summer items such as sweet corn, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and cukes, fall vegetables are coming out.

22News went to the Meadowbrook Farm in East Longmeadow to see what’s ready now, and what we’re still waiting on. The owner of Meadowbrook Farm, John Burney, said it was a good growing year thanks to ample rain and heat:

Burney said, “We’re just starting with some of the fall items. We’re picking right now acorn squash, spaghetti squash, we’re waiting on butternut squash and uh, we started the pumpkin harvest.”

Randall’s Farm in Ludlow is also ready with summer and early fall vegetables, especially the big one for the incoming Halloween season: pumpkin.

“And then of course pumpkins are ready,” Karen Randall, the owner, told 22News. “They’re appearing on the scene all over the place; and all kinds of pumpkins. So uh, you have the cinderellas and the white pumpkins, all coming in along with the sugar pumpkins and the jack o’lanterns.”

Randall’s is also stocked with numerous varieties of apples, and another autumn favorite: fresh sweet apple cider.