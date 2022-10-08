LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall foliage is finally beginning to show in Western Massachusetts and that means it’s time for pumpkins, cider, and one last scoop of ice cream. The changing seasons tend to be a massive economic driver for Western Massachusetts.

Pumpkin decorating and scarecrow making, what says fall more than that? Randall’s Farm and Greenhouse are hosting events for both this weekend, October 8 and 9, with workshops between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. If you can’t stay for the workshop they’re offering take-home assembly kits for sale.

It’s the first weekend of major fall sales for Randall’s at the farm stand and greenhouse, a welcome business bump after a tough year.

General Manager Anna Randall Arciszewski told 22News, “October is one of the busiest months of the year here at Randall’s. People are anxious for fall. They’re looking for pumpkins since September. They’re anxious to decorate their house, you have a change and you’re looking at the same summer flowers. They want something different, like our beautiful mums.”

Fall is a great time to add to your garden with warmer soil temperature promoting rapid root growth, fewer pests, and dependable rain. October is the perfect time to split or transplant perennials, and plant spring-blooming bulbs. Or, get deals on plants as greenhouses clear inventory for winter.

Fall foliage means a big business boost for farms like Randall’s up and down the Pioneer Valley and this year it comes at a crucial time. This summer’s drought condition reduced the size of pumpkins for sale, while labor upheaval has limited programming at Randall’s.

“We haven’t had a corn maze since before the pandemic. It is really logistically difficult to do with the shortage in labor at this time. It takes about 22 people to run the maze,” said Anna.

Anna added that the drought also limited their Christmas tree crop which is a major revenue driver through the holiday season.

If you come in for a scarecrow or pumpkin workshop or take home a kit; there could be a prize down the road. Randall’s will host it’s “Best Ever Scarecrow Contest” October 15 and 16 next weekend, and its Pumpkin Decorating contest October 22 and 23.