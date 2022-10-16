WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local farms like Kosinski Farms are ready to take on this harvest season after being impacted by the pandemic for the last two years.

“We just wanted to do a little family thing get some pumpkins out the way,” said Angie Martinez of Chicopee. “It’s just the fall weather, it’s cooling down we get to wear matching outfits like the families like to hang around, so fun things and it’s calming and relaxing in a way.”

Whether you’re looking to enjoy the sights and sounds of fall, along with the changing leaves, so many people like the Martinez family look forward to this time of the year.

“I would definitely take the drive, like look it up on google or something or from here and take the drive,” Martinez continued. ” It’s beautiful, especially like the King Roads that Westfield has it’s even like prettier.”

Kosinski Farms Owner Susan Kosinski told 22News she loves when customers come up for the Fall.

“Little by little we have added to the stand just to make it family friendly and it’s worked. I’m very very pleased with the amount of people that have come with their families and just want to enjoy a little bit of country.”

From home made applies pies and cider donuts, to hopping aboard the Kosinki Apple express, Susan sayd there’s fun for the whole family.

“We have a clientele that comes in year after year,” she said. “Right now there are saying ‘Why can’t you stay open all year long?’ So it makes you feel like you’re doing something special for the community.”

Although apple picking season is over, you can still find the perfect pumpkin for Halloween, or just enjoy a beautiful fall day while supporting a small family owned business.