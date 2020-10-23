Fall-themed activities coming to King Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you can’t make it to a pumpkin patch this year, don’t you worry, the pumpkin patch is coming to King Street in Springfield.

Several businesses and community donors are coming together to bring some traditional fall-themed activities to the children of Square One.

The front lawn of Square One’s King Street will be covered in pumpkins, hay bales, and corn stalks.

22News spoke with the Vice President of Development & Communication for Square One who said, “We are really excited this year to be offering the kid something to look forward to, a little bit of normalcy.”

The event will start at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28.