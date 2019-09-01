Fallen Chicopee soldier to receive funeral procession

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, a local fallen soldier will return home after he was killed in Afghanistan last month.

Chicopee Native, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa’s body is scheduled to be taken to Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee on Monday.

The Master Sgt. died from wounds suffered in combat operations. Flags have been flown at half-staff in the city to honor Deleon-Figueroa.

On Monday a procession will lead from the airport to the Curran-Jones Funeral Home in West Springfield.

The public is welcome to line the streets along the route. A private funeral service will be held for him on Tuesday.