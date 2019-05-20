Fallen firefighters honored at Springfield memorial

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A solemn ceremony Monday morning at the foot of the fallen firefighter monument in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi placed a wreath at the monument honoring the memory of the 21 firefighters who have died in the line of duty from 1906 to 1983.

The ceremony was held on Monday because 50-years-ago, firefighter William Johnson was killed in a fire truck accident.

Retired fire Lt. Ed Donnachie was a teenager when his father was severely injured in the same accident in 1969.

“It affected him dramatically,” Donnachie recounted. “My dad was severely injured in the accident where Firefighter Johnson was killed. Broken legs, frozen ankles, it put a lot of stress on my mother.”

The Springfield Privates Club established the monument in 1970 and contains the names of the 21 Springfield firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty over the years.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.