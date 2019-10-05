Fallen Heroes Memorial moves to Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Fallen Heroes Memorial arrived in western Massachusetts Friday afternoon.

The 28-foot wide American Flag is made entirely from the dog tags of Americans killed in action since 9/11 fighting the global war on terror.

The organization called the Veterans and Athletes United brought the Fallen Heroes Memorial from Richmond, Virginia to Spec Pond Recreation Area in Wilbraham, the site of Saturday’s Veteran’s Picnic in the Park. The monument will remain there throughout Saturday’s event.

Jered Sasen is a Veteran Service Director for the town of Wilbraham. He told 22News, “What it means to me, to have something like that there. The sombering remembrance of knowing that you know men and women across the nation are still willing to give their lives for our country.”

Last year’s initial Wilbraham Veteran’s Picnic in the Park event attracted several hundred men and women.

With the arrival of the Fallen Heroes monument, they expect a much larger gathering Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.