Fallen heroes were honored on Memorial Day a little differently this year

(WWLP) – Today is Memorial Day, a federal holiday intended for remembering and honoring men and women who died while serving in the armed forces.

Each year many communities in western Massachusetts take part in annual observances that include parades and various ceremonies but those gatherings were not possible this year due to COVID-19. The fallen heroes were still remembered, just virtually this year.

Westfield’s American Legion Post 124 continued its tradition of having a Memorial Day Service by having it recorded Sunday and having it air on public access TV Monday.

Though we’re honoring and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice a little differently this year, veterans and family members who served told 22News the meaning behind Memorial Day remains the same.

A dreary rainy start to the day didn’t keep hundreds of people from paying their respects to loved ones at the Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Agawam.

“I really like seeing people coming together, coming as one especially during a crisis like this. I’m seeing a lot more people bonding on certain occasions especially when it has to do with our armed forces,” Darren Killiard told 22News.

22News spoke with Stephen Estee, a former captain in the U.S. Army and part of the cemetery’s honor guard. His great grandfather served in the Civil War.

“My great grandfather was a Civil War soldier for the 20th Massachusetts and was a prisoner for the Andersonville Prison back in the 18th Century so it’s meaningful to me because one of these days I’ll be here permanently,” Estee said.