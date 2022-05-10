HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A brush fire was started by a fallen tree limb that landed on a power line on Pond Bridge Road Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The brush fire grew rapidly and came dangerously close to residents. Holland Fire units focused on the structure while other fire units worked on the brush fire which advanced into the woods due to the wind. A fourth alarm for apparatus and manpower was needed due to the distance into the woods the brush fire traveled.

Photos Taken by Holland Fire Department

Eleven communities sent firefighters which took three hours to put out the fire. There were no damages or injuries. The following fire departments participated: Brimfield, Wales, Sturbridge, Brookfield, Warren, Monson, Palmer, Southbridge, Stafford Conn. and West Stafford Conn. Departments.