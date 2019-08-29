Fallen soldier returns to Chicopee Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The special forces soldier from Chicopee, who was killed in Afghanistan last Wednesday, will return to the Westover Airport on Monday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, Master SGT. Luis F. DeLeon-Figueroa will be brought to the airport around 9:00 a.m. and a procession will leave the airport around 9:30 a.m. and head to Curran/Jones Funeral home in West Springfield.

Wilk said calling hours for DeLeon-Figueroa will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The funeral will be Tuesday at the Bethany Assembly of God in Agawam and the burial will be at the Agawam Veterans Cemetary. The services in the chapel will be private, but people are encouraged to follow the procession routes.

The Chicopee Police Department will have American Flags available in the Lobby, and in the West Springfield Police Department lobby starting Friday for residents to display along the routes.

Procession route from the Westover Airport to Curran/Jones Funeral Home:

Sheridan St, to Church St, Front St, Center St, Plainfield St and across the North End Bridge to the Funeral Home.

Tuesday funeral procession to Bethany Assembly of God in Agawam:

That route will go from Curran Jones, starting at 9:00 am, down Route 5 to Route 57 to Main St.

The Patriot Guard Riders Motorcycle Group will be the only Motorcycle group riding in the procession.