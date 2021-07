HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A tree on Chapin Road fell Friday afternoon bringing wires down and leaving residents without power.

Police said the large tree fell at 4 p.m. in the area of 200 Chapin Road. National Grid crews have been noticed and are en route to make repairs.

The road is currently closed until repairs are made and the road has been cleared. No word on when power will be fully restored.

22News will bring you the latest when we learn more.