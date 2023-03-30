HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to welcome a new restaurant to Holyoke with Mayor Garcia and the Greater Holyoke Chamber.

Fame Lounge/Eatery is located within the Wauregan Building at 386 Dwight Street that offers artisan sandwiches, soups, and salads along with coffee and tea. Additional options include chicken meatballs, pão de queijo, yucca fries, patatas bravas, hummus platter, and esliha (a Brazilian pastry stuffed with ground beef).

David Blood and Mauro Brito, partners and co-owners of Fame, recreated their favorite dishes onto their menus after traveling extensively. The restaurant has art deco images of famous musicians as well as global landmarks, with vintage music videos playing in the background.

Mayor Joshua Garcia stated, “I’m incredibly proud of these guys and look forward to witness their success with their new downtown business. Check it out!”

“We are so thrilled to have a location in Holyoke again where we can expand on our menu and be a place for the community to enjoy”, says co-owner Mauro Brito.

Fame is open Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 pm. 11 p.m. featuring features outdoor dining, and artful vintage esthetics.